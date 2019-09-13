Atambayev’s supporters to hold campaign on his birthday

Supporters of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev will hold a peaceful campaign on the occasion of his birthday. The Deputy Chairwoman of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva posted on Facebook.

According to her, Atambayev’s supporters notified the Bishkek City Administration of holding the event in Gorky Park on September 17, 2019.

“A point to collect wishes and congratulations will be organized there, which we will hand over to Almazbek Sharshenovich. We invite all citizens and guests of the capital,” Kunduz Zholdubaeva said.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes - violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. He will be kept in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until October 26.