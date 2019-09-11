Quality of water in Issyk-Kul lake checked in Kyrgyzstan

Employees of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry took samples of water from Issyk-Kul lake and the flowing in rivers as a part of seasonal in-depth and coastal monitoring. The press service of the state agency reported.

The quality of water meets the standards and requirements for reservoirs of the fishery category. Environmental specialists analyzed the water temperature, pH level, electrical conductivity, the amount of nitrogen, dissolved oxygen, suspended solids and other components.

The State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry told that the chemical composition and water quality in the lake have not changed significantly for 2016-2018.

Water samples from Issyk-Kul lake are taken three times a year — before, during, and after the end of the tourist season.