Kyrgyzstani Aliya Sharabidinova won a bronze medal at the West Asian Chess Championship today. Chess-results.com website says.

The tournament takes place on September 5-10 in New Delhi (India). Athletes compete in eight age groups. Aliya Sharabidinova is in the youngest age group — up to six years old. In the classic chess competitions, she scored six points in nine rounds and took the third place.

In addition, Aliya was the fifth at the rapid chess tournament.