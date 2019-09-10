Parliamentary committee supports Kanybek Isakov as Minister of Education

Committee on Social Affairs, Education, Science, Culture and Health Care of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan supported the candidacy of Kanybek Isakov for the post of Minister of Education and Science. Press service of the Parliament reported.

Deputies noted the reforms of Kanybek Isakov at the post of rector of Osh State University. «During the rectorship of Kanybek Isakov, $ 5 million of investments have been attracted to Osh State University. These are successes only in the last 2-3 years,» MP Zhanar Akayev noted.

Kanybek Isakov has been the rector of Osh State University since 2011.

He was born on June 4, 1969, was the rector of Osh State University, a deputy of the Osh City Council of the third convocation from SDPK faction.

Recall, Gulmira Kudaiberdieva resigned as Minister of Education on September 4.