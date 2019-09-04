SDPK official website hacked, all data deleted

Official website of SDPK was hacked and all its data was deleted. Party members themselves posted on Facebook.

In their opinion, this is the evidence of obstruction of activities of the political party. “The authorities are trying to destroy the political association by all means,” members of the political organization said.

Earlier, the deputy party leader Kunduz Zholdubaeva reported that party members were not allowed to enter Media Forum building by order of an investigator of the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Kyrgyz Republic. Its management appealed to the Military Prosecutor's Office.