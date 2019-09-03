19:31
Number of traffic accidents increases in Kyrgyzstan

Number of traffic accidents increased in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov announced at a meeting of the Committee on Law and Order, Fight against Crime and Combatting Corruption of the Parliament.

According to him, 3,492 traffic accidents have been registered for 7 months of 2019. Compared to 2018, their number increased by 1.6 percent.

«This year, 308 people died in traffic accidents, 5,532 were injured. Since March 2019, video recording cameras within Safe City project began to operate in Bishkek and Chui region, so the traffic accidents rate decreased by 50 percent in these regions,» said Zhenish Razakov.

He noted that the increase in traffic accidents confirms weak preventive work. At the end of the year, the Government will consider the responsibility of the heads of relevant services.
