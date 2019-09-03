At least 15 new schools built in Kyrgyzstan

At least 15 new schools and gyms for them have been built in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic Baktybek Abdiev told at a press conference.

According to him, 2,130 billion soms have been allocated to the state agency for construction and overhaul of social facilities. In total, the list includes about 400 buildings and premises. By the end of the year, the state agency plans to complete construction and repair of 94 of them.

«As of September 1, construction of 20 facilities has been completed: 15 — educational institutions, 3 — health care facilities, one multi-story house for people with disabilities and a neuropsychiatric clinic. Other 27 have been repaired,» he said.

Baktybek Abdiev explained that objects with a higher completion rate were included in the priority list. Construction and repair of many of them have started back in 2014-2015.

He added that with additional funding of 137.8 million soms, construction and repair of other 25 facilities, including 17 schools and gyms for them, would be completed.