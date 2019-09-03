16:29
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

At least 15 new schools built in Kyrgyzstan

At least 15 new schools and gyms for them have been built in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic Baktybek Abdiev told at a press conference.

According to him, 2,130 billion soms have been allocated to the state agency for construction and overhaul of social facilities. In total, the list includes about 400 buildings and premises. By the end of the year, the state agency plans to complete construction and repair of 94 of them.

«As of September 1, construction of 20 facilities has been completed: 15 — educational institutions, 3 — health care facilities, one multi-story house for people with disabilities and a neuropsychiatric clinic. Other 27 have been repaired,» he said.

Baktybek Abdiev explained that objects with a higher completion rate were included in the priority list. Construction and repair of many of them have started back in 2014-2015.

He added that with additional funding of 137.8 million soms, construction and repair of other 25 facilities, including 17 schools and gyms for them, would be completed.
link:
views: 67
Print
Related
Saudi Fund for Development to finance construction of 27 schools in Kyrgyzstan
799 mln soms from fight against corruption allocated for construction of schools
Funds from fight against corruption to be spent on construction of schools
President of Kyrgyzstan visits two schools
President promises to build schools for money from fight against corruption
68 schools built in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Means from fight against corruption to be spent on construction of new schools
27 new schools to be opened in Kyrgyzstan by September 1
Almazbek Atambayev takes schools construction under personal control
Sapar Isakov believes: cost of schools construction in Uzgen district overstated
Popular
Border guards switch to heavy security due to Independence Day Border guards switch to heavy security due to Independence Day
Omurbek Babanov not charged in any of criminal cases Omurbek Babanov not charged in any of criminal cases
New park opened in Bishkek New park opened in Bishkek
Syrgak Aitkurmanov appointed Head of Investigation Service Syrgak Aitkurmanov appointed Head of Investigation Service