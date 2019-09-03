SDPK party appeals to Military Prosecutor's Office

SDPK party sent an official letter to the Military Prosecutor’s Office. Deputy leader of the political association Kunduz Zholdubaeva posted on Facebook.

According to her, the party’s members were not allowed to enter the premises of Media Forum building the day before by a decision of an investigator of the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic. Kunduz Zholdubaeva recalls that party members are the same tenants (a lease agreement has been concluded), like other tenants of the premises of Media Forum OJSC.

«The activities of SDPK have actually been suspended. The actions of the investigator of the Military Prosecutor’s Office flagrantly violate the constitutional rights of the political party and laws. In accordance with the Constitution, political organizations contribute to expression of political will of citizens, take part in elections of deputies of the Parliament, the president and local authorities,» she believes.

Kunduz Zholdubaeva added that the state guarantees observance of the rights and legitimate interests of parties. «Intervention of state bodies and officials in the activities of political parties is not allowed, with the exception of cases provided by law. I ask you to ensure constitutional rights, conditions for fulfilling the statutory tasks and admission of SDPK to leased premises in the administrative building of Media Forum OJSC,» she said.

Recall, property of the former president was attached, including the Media Forum building, after the events on August 7-8.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption.