Ex-deputy minister Kursan Asanov - defendant in 3 criminal cases

Ex-deputy minister of internal affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov is a defendant in three criminal cases. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that all three criminal cases were opened under the Article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Officially, Kursan Asanov is a witness in two cases. The third criminal case is also being investigated by the Military Prosecutor’s Office,» the sources said.

Kursan Asanov’s lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova confirmed that Kursan Asanov was a witness in two other criminal cases.

«Two more criminal cases on the fact of abuse of official position by Kursan Asanov have been registered. He is a witness in them. Law enforcement officers do not indicate the facts. The ex-deputy minister was interrogated as a witness at the Military Prosecutor’s Office with violations of procedural law. Before the interrogation, the witness was not offered to tell in free form about the circumstances of the case known to him. The interrogation began with specific questions, while the law provides for an imperative norm of law,» said Taalaigul Toktakunova.

Kursan Asanov was removed from his post on August 13 for betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence. Later, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of official position. Driver of the ex-deputy minister Damirbek Paizylda uulu was detained on August 23. He is accused of complicity in abuse of official position. The ex-deputy minister was detained on August 27. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for him.
