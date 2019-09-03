14:53
Kyrgyzstan to gradually identify payment service users

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan met with representatives of payment organizations and payment system operators of commercial banks. Website of the bank says.

The parties discussed a new version of provision on regulation of activities of payment organizations and payment system operators. In particular, it is the agent model for return of money from personal accounts of clients, identification of users of mobile application services for return of money from personal accounts of clients for payment for goods and services. The issues of identification of users of services through payment terminals and guarantee of payments were discussed.

«The need for phased work on identification of users of payment services in the framework of the legislation of Kyrgyzstan, on countering financing of terrorist activities and money laundering, minimization of risks in the payment system for further development of payment services through remote services was stressed,» the statement said.
