National Bank of Kyrgyzstan temporarily suspends operations of Terem PAY LLC

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has temporarily suspended operations of Terem PAY Limited Liability Company (Terem PAY). Website of the bank says.
The following services have been terminated:
- On receiving, processing and issue of financial information (processing, clearing) about payments and settlements of third parties to participants of the payment system, processing, clearing center of the LLC;
- On receiving and making payments and settlements for goods and services that are not the result of their activities in favor of third parties through payment systems based on information technologies and electronic means, and methods of making payments.