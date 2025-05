National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sets new capital requirements for payment systems

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has approved specific minimum amounts of authorized capital for payment organizations and payment system operators. This decision was adopted through a separate resolution by the Board of the central bank.

The new minimum authorized capital thresholds for newly established market participants are as follows:

Payment organization: at least 30 million soms;

Payment system operator: at least 20 million soms;

A company combining the activities of a payment organization and an operator: at least 50 million soms.

For organizations that already have a license from the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic at the time the resolution comes into force, a gradual increase in authorized capital is envisaged over three years:

Existing payment system operators:

From October 1, 2025 — at least 8 million soms;

From October 1, 2026 — at least 15 million soms;

From October 1, 2027 — at least 20 million soms.

Existing payment organizations:

From October 1, 2025 — at least 10 million soms;

From October 1, 2026 — at least 20 million soms;

From October 1, 2027 — at least 30 million soms.

Existing companies combining both activities:

From October 1, 2025 — at least 18 million soms;

From October 1, 2026 — at least 35 million soms;

From October 1, 2027 — at least 50 million soms.

A similar schedule of gradual increases (up to 60 million, 80 million or 110 million soms by October 1, 2027) is also provided for existing payment organizations providing specific services (accepting payments from non-residents/government agencies, acquiring).