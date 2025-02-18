Transactions on Mir cards stopped in Kyrgyzstan - National Bank

Russian payment systems demonstrate a significant decrease in activity in Kyrgyzstan. The bulletin of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic says.

In particular, cards of Mir payment system have actually ceased to be used in Kyrgyzstan. The bulletin notes that as of the end of the third quarter of 2024, not a single transaction using this card has been recorded, and not a single cash withdrawal in soms has been made.

Zolotaya Korona payment system is showing a similar trend, though with some differences. In the third quarter of 2024, payments with its use in trade terminals completely stopped, although a quarter earlier there were about a hundred such transactions.

Nevertheless, the report of the National Bank states: despite the absence of transactions in retail outlets, 8,500 cash withdrawal transactions totaling 81 million soms were conducted through Zolotaya Korona system.