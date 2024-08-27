New payment system BC Card Kyrgyzstan launched

A new payment system BC Card Kyrgyzstan has been launched in the country. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov made the first payment using the system.

He took part in the opening ceremony of Kyrgyz-Korean joint company BC Card Kyrgyzstan. It was created in partnership with the Interbank Processing Center CJSC.

Akylbek Japarov noted the importance of the event for the further development of the country’s financial infrastructure.

«Today’s event marks an important step in the development of mutually beneficial relations between our countries, as well as the financial infrastructure. The company was created with the aim of modernizing and adapting the advanced payment processing system developed by BC Card Korea to the conditions of the financial market of the Kyrgyz Republic. The main objective of the company is to ensure optimal processing of domestic payments, using cards of international payment systems and managing the business of POS terminals and payment services within the republic,» he said.

According to the official, in recent years, the Cabinet of Ministers has been actively supporting the development of non-cash payments as part of the implementation of the State Program for Increasing the Share of Non-Cash Payments and Settlements in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2023-2027.

«The development of non-cash payments is not only a step towards modernization of our economy, but also towards strengthening financial security and increasing financial inclusion. We have to make the payment process so convenient and simple that even those, who got used to cash, cannot resist the switch to new technologies,» he concluded, wishing the company success and prosperity.