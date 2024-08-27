23:25
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

New payment system BC Card Kyrgyzstan launched

A new payment system BC Card Kyrgyzstan has been launched in the country. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov made the first payment using the system.

He took part in the opening ceremony of Kyrgyz-Korean joint company BC Card Kyrgyzstan. It was created in partnership with the Interbank Processing Center CJSC.

Akylbek Japarov noted the importance of the event for the further development of the country’s financial infrastructure.

«Today’s event marks an important step in the development of mutually beneficial relations between our countries, as well as the financial infrastructure. The company was created with the aim of modernizing and adapting the advanced payment processing system developed by BC Card Korea to the conditions of the financial market of the Kyrgyz Republic. The main objective of the company is to ensure optimal processing of domestic payments, using cards of international payment systems and managing the business of POS terminals and payment services within the republic,» he said.

According to the official, in recent years, the Cabinet of Ministers has been actively supporting the development of non-cash payments as part of the implementation of the State Program for Increasing the Share of Non-Cash Payments and Settlements in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2023-2027.

«The development of non-cash payments is not only a step towards modernization of our economy, but also towards strengthening financial security and increasing financial inclusion. We have to make the payment process so convenient and simple that even those, who got used to cash, cannot resist the switch to new technologies,» he concluded, wishing the company success and prosperity.
link: https://24.kg/english/303261/
views: 257
Print
Related
Payment system of Kyrgyzstan stops servicing Mir cards
National Bank: Payment systems of Kyrgyzstan operate as usual
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan temporarily suspends operations of Terem PAY LLC
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce its own payment system
Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules
National Bank proposes temporary administration regime for payment systems
National Bank annuls registration of 3 electronic money system operators
Kyrgyzstan to gradually identify payment service users
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan tightens requirements for payment systems
Payment system at Kara-Kul post launched in test mode
Popular
U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks
National Bank proposes to ban banks from charging fees for transfers National Bank proposes to ban banks from charging fees for transfers
Five banks in Kyrgyzstan are in process of liquidation —National Bank Five banks in Kyrgyzstan are in process of liquidation —National Bank
U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system
27 August, Tuesday
17:53
Section of Suyumbayev Street closed for major repairs in Bishkek Section of Suyumbayev Street closed for major repairs i...
17:44
Chinese investors to build small HPS and cement plant in Tyup
17:14
Heavy rains expected in Kyrgyzstan on August 28-29
17:10
New payment system BC Card Kyrgyzstan launched
17:03
Price growth for number of categories slowed down over the past five years