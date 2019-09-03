13:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Another border conflict: Tajik border guards fire into the air

One more conflict occurred the day before on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Border guards of Tajikistan fired into the air three times.

«Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, being on a bank of Aksai river (territory of the Kyrgyz Republic), loaded crushed stone from the river into trucks not far from Aksai village in Batken region. At the same time, Tajik border guards came to the other bank of the river (territory of the Republic of Tajikistan), and fired three warning shots into the air. No victims and injured were reported. Meeting of border representatives of both countries took place at the scene in order to find out causes of the conflict, as well as to prevent its escalation,» the Border Service said.
link:
views: 101
Print
Related
Conflict over road occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Border conflict. Border Service of Kyrgyzstan informs about details of incident
Conflict occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, no injured reported
Border conflict: Eight injured still in hospital
Victims of conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border to get compensation
Batken residents ask President first to solve border problem
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan talk over solution of border problems
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meеt at border
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with residents of Batken region in Ak-Sai village
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to jointly find out causes of border conflict
Popular
Border guards switch to heavy security due to Independence Day Border guards switch to heavy security due to Independence Day
Omurbek Babanov not charged in any of criminal cases Omurbek Babanov not charged in any of criminal cases
New park opened in Bishkek New park opened in Bishkek
Syrgak Aitkurmanov appointed Head of Investigation Service Syrgak Aitkurmanov appointed Head of Investigation Service