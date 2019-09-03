Another border conflict: Tajik border guards fire into the air

One more conflict occurred the day before on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Border guards of Tajikistan fired into the air three times.

«Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, being on a bank of Aksai river (territory of the Kyrgyz Republic), loaded crushed stone from the river into trucks not far from Aksai village in Batken region. At the same time, Tajik border guards came to the other bank of the river (territory of the Republic of Tajikistan), and fired three warning shots into the air. No victims and injured were reported. Meeting of border representatives of both countries took place at the scene in order to find out causes of the conflict, as well as to prevent its escalation,» the Border Service said.