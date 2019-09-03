Ex-speaker’s lawsuit against Kyrgyztoday. Experts find elements of libel

Results of next examination of publication in the Kyrgyz-language media outlet Kyrgyztoday are ready. The article has become a subject of litigation between the ex-speaker of the Parliament Akhmatbek Keldibekov and the information resource.
«Thus, linguists have confirmed that our material claims of 1 million soms are justified. My client is not going to withdraw them. Court hearing is scheduled for next week,» the lawyer said.
The lawyer added that the plaintiff also requires a formal refutation from the author of the article and an apology.
Recall, Akhmatbek Keldibekov did not like the publication on the website, which said that he was a corrupt official. The plaintiff claims that this is defamation, since the court has dropped corruption charges against him.