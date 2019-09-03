13:21
Ex-speaker’s lawsuit against Kyrgyztoday. Experts find elements of libel

Results of next examination of publication in the Kyrgyz-language media outlet Kyrgyztoday are ready. The article has become a subject of litigation between the ex-speaker of the Parliament Akhmatbek Keldibekov and the information resource.

As representative of the interests of the former deputy, Gulya Ryskulova, told 24.kg news agency, experts revealed elements of insult, slander and infringement of honor and dignity in the article.

«Thus, linguists have confirmed that our material claims of 1 million soms are justified. My client is not going to withdraw them. Court hearing is scheduled for next week,» the lawyer said.

The lawyer added that the plaintiff also requires a formal refutation from the author of the article and an apology.

Recall, Akhmatbek Keldibekov did not like the publication on the website, which said that he was a corrupt official. The plaintiff claims that this is defamation, since the court has dropped corruption charges against him.
