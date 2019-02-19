Ex-speaker to withdraw claims to Kyrgyztoday, if refutation is published

Ex-Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Akhmatbek Keldibekov is ready to withdraw material claims to Kyrgyztoday. His lawyer, Gulya Ryskulova, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the plaintiff is not going to bankrupt the media, but wants an apology to him.

«In this article, he was called a corrupt official and it indicated that he was being convicted of this. But the court of first instance withdrew the charge of corruption from my client and sentenced him to a fine for abuse of office. Akhmatbek Keldibekov removed the conviction from criminal record in 2017. Therefore, linguistic expertise recognized the material as unreliable, with elements of infringement of the honor and dignity of the plaintiff. The defendant’s party asked for time to familiarize themselves with the results of the research of linguists. The next court session will take place on March 13,» Gulya Ryskulova told.

She added that claims to the media outlet would be withdrawn if a refutation and an apology is published, and the article that is now being challenged in court would be deleted.

Recall, Akhmatbek Keldibekov, the former Prosecutor General Azimbek Beknazarov and the head of the State Committee for National Security Keneshbek Duishebaev are also at law with the former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and director of April TV channel Dmitry Lozhnikov. The total amount of the claim is 18 million soms.