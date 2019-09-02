16:02
Omurbek Tekebayev tells about negotiations on his case with the Atambayevs

Omurbek Tekebayev’s wife Aigul and the wife of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Raisa, discussed conditions for release of Ata Meken party leader. Omurbek Tekebayev told about this at a meeting with residents of Akman village of Jalal-Abad region.

According to him, Raisa Atambayeva conveyed the president’s demand that Omurbek Tekebayev should plead guilty.

Melis Myrzakmatov should be acquitted, Omurbek Tekebayev believes
«Aigul asked me to allow her to speak with the president’s wife at each visit. She said that she knew her, they attended feasts together. Once I agreed. Atambayev’s wife stated that I must plead guilty and then I will get off with a fine. I received such an offer from a lawyer. But I could not take on the crime that I didn’t commit,» said Omurbek Tekebayev.

On August 21, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered circumstances.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were previously sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.
