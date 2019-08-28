10:46
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

3.3 billion cigarettes smoked in Kyrgyzstan annually

At least 3,300 billion cigarettes are smoked in Kyrgyzstan annually. Experts in tobacco industry informed journalists.

Related news
Cigarettes account for 20 percent of all smuggled cargo in Kyrgyzstan
According to them, 2,800 million cigarettes are delivered to duty-free shops. Experts doubt that so many tourists come to Kyrgyzstan. Analysts say that smuggled goods get into in duty-free shops, because there are no limits on the import of duty-free goods in Kyrgyzstan. Therefore, it is proposed to introduce quotas for import to duty-free trade outlets in the entire Eurasian Economic Union.

Earlier, the State Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic explained that there was no exact information on goods imported duty-free on the border with China and Tajikistan. It is specified that air routes are also used for smuggling of cigarettes.
link:
views: 74
Print
Related
Large batch of smuggled cigarettes detected in Batken region
Batch of cigarettes for 500,000 soms detained in Batken region
Smuggling of 1.5 tons of cigarettes from Kyrgyzstan into Russia suppressed
Smuggling of cigarettes stopped on Kyrgyzstan- Kazakhstan border
SCNS suppresses smuggling of cigarettes in Batken region
Large batch of smuggled cigarettes detained in Chui region
Large channel for import of smuggled cigarettes suppressed in Kyrgyzstan
Cigarettes to rise in price in Kyrgyzstan
Cigarettes in Kyrgyzstan to rise in price from New Year
Parliament offers to increase minimum price of cigarettes to 50 soms
Popular
Mudflow floods central streets in Cholpon-Ata Mudflow floods central streets in Cholpon-Ata
Driver of Kursan Asanov detained in Bishkek Driver of Kursan Asanov detained in Bishkek
Two schools in Issyk-Kul region to be connected to satellite Internet Two schools in Issyk-Kul region to be connected to satellite Internet
British Ambassador travels by trolley bus and buys meat at bazaar British Ambassador travels by trolley bus and buys meat at bazaar