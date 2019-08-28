3.3 billion cigarettes smoked in Kyrgyzstan annually

At least 3,300 billion cigarettes are smoked in Kyrgyzstan annually. Experts in tobacco industry informed journalists.

According to them, 2,800 million cigarettes are delivered to duty-free shops. Experts doubt that so many tourists come to Kyrgyzstan. Analysts say that smuggled goods get into in duty-free shops, because there are no limits on the import of duty-free goods in Kyrgyzstan. Therefore, it is proposed to introduce quotas for import to duty-free trade outlets in the entire Eurasian Economic Union.

Earlier, the State Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic explained that there was no exact information on goods imported duty-free on the border with China and Tajikistan. It is specified that air routes are also used for smuggling of cigarettes.