Heavy security planned in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan from August 30

Heavy security is planned in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan from August 30 to September 2. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

According to it, Law and Order raids will be conducted in the run-up to the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan in Chui region, aimed at ensuring public order and safety of citizens and traffic.

Public order will be provided by more than 800 law enforcement employees.

Eight filtration posts will be reportedly put up at the entrances to Bishkek with the most trained employees of the traffic police and the police department of Chui region, who will be on duty around the clock.
