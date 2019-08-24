15:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

I fell in love! American traveler shot video about Issyk-Kul

American traveler Peter Santenello shot a 15-minute video about his trip to Issyk-Kul. He visited its north and south shores and a wild beach.

Peter Santenello was filming and immediately commenting on what was happening. From images of nature and the lake with exclamations «beautiful, amazing!» he went on to describe the locals. Peter described them as very friendly and welcoming.

The American traveler pointed out that Kyrgyzstan was a former republic of the Soviet Union, and Balykchi town preserved Soviet architecture, massive buildings and bas-reliefs.

The portrait sculpture of Yuri Gagarin on the background of grazing horses made a special impression on Peter, as well as Skazka canyon. He noted that the water was very clean, transparent on the south coast; it is not clear where the shore ends and the lake begins. He recommended his compatriots to visit the mountain pearl Issyk-Kul and called Kyrgyzstan a country safe for tourists.
link:
views: 54
Print
Related
Kazakh blogger: Kyrgyzstan is infinitely unique
Kyrgyz Tourism Awards 2019 competition starts in Kyrgyzstan
112,100 companies work in tourism sector in Kyrgyzstan
Samarkand hosts first tourist fair of CIS countries
Incredibly beautiful film about unique nature of Kyrgyzstan released
Kyrgyzstan expects influx of tourists
Kyrgyzstan to introduce International Travel ID
Budget receives 107 million soms in taxes from tourism in 2018
Kyrgyzstan creates Kyrgyz Tourism state-owned enterprise
Government ready to transfer 16 tourist attractions to operating management
Popular
Squally wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region Squally wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
Preliminary causes of recent fires in Bishkek voiced Preliminary causes of recent fires in Bishkek voiced
Search for missing Kazakh climbers at Pobeda Peak resumed Search for missing Kazakh climbers at Pobeda Peak resumed
Corruption in echelons of power becomes major national problem Corruption in echelons of power becomes major national problem