I fell in love! American traveler shot video about Issyk-Kul

American traveler Peter Santenello shot a 15-minute video about his trip to Issyk-Kul. He visited its north and south shores and a wild beach.

Peter Santenello was filming and immediately commenting on what was happening. From images of nature and the lake with exclamations «beautiful, amazing!» he went on to describe the locals. Peter described them as very friendly and welcoming.

The American traveler pointed out that Kyrgyzstan was a former republic of the Soviet Union, and Balykchi town preserved Soviet architecture, massive buildings and bas-reliefs.

The portrait sculpture of Yuri Gagarin on the background of grazing horses made a special impression on Peter, as well as Skazka canyon. He noted that the water was very clean, transparent on the south coast; it is not clear where the shore ends and the lake begins. He recommended his compatriots to visit the mountain pearl Issyk-Kul and called Kyrgyzstan a country safe for tourists.