Hard-to-reach areas of Naryn region to be connected to the Internet

Hard-to-reach areas of Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan will be connected to the Internet. Press service of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications reported.

Management of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic, experts of Digital CASA-Kyrgyzstan project travel around the regions of the country in order to carry out activities as part of the implementation of the digital transformation concept Sanarip Kyrgyzstan 2019-2023.

The head of the committee Dastan Dogoev told at a meeting with residents of Naryn that 111 schools (79 percent) have been already provided with Internet access in Naryn region. At the same time, there is no technical possibility of fiber optic connection at nine schools. They will be connected to the Internet via satellite-link communication.

In addition to educational institutions, other state and municipal bodies are simultaneously provided with access to the Internet, despite the difficulties arising from the natural conditions. At least 37 health care facilities and 51 rural administrations of Naryn region have been already provided with possibility of the Internet access. All facilities of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development in the region have been already provided with access to the Internet. Work on connecting post offices continues.

Separately, to ensure full functioning of the Unified Register of Crimes and Misconducts, work is underway to connect law enforcement agencies to the Internet. As of today, more than 70 regional units of the Prosecutor General’s Office, 105 units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 20 units of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes, 28 units of the Judicial Department, 120 units of the Armed Forces have already been provided with Internet access all over the republic.