Adil Turdukulov files complaint against Abdil Segizbaev

Adil Turdukulov, a member of SDPK Political Council and an active supporter of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, filed a complaint to the Prosecutor General’s Office against the former head of the State Committee for National Security Abdil Segizbaev. He posted the text of complaint and his explanations on Facebook.

According to him, Abdil Segizbaev, using official powers, was engaged in forgery and fraud in the case of the leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev on the sale of shares of MegaCom mobile operator.

At the end of 2016, the head of the State Committee for National Security Abdil Segizbaev presented to the then president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev the documents on the trust dated April 4, 2012 in favor of the beneficiaries (three citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, deputies of the Parliament) with a share of 22 percent (8 percent + 7 percent + 7 percent ) in Southfield offshore company (Belize), which at its time owned 50 percent of the shares of Kyrgyz Alfa Telecom CJSC (MegaCom trademark).

According to the documents, if Southfield had managed to sell Alfa Telecom CJSC securities for more than $ 50 million before January 1, 2015, these citizens would automatically have received negotiated stock of shares in the company. This actually means they receive an appropriate share of revenue. Only because the indicated 50 percent of securities were later confiscated in favor of the state by a decision of the courts of Kyrgyzstan, the trust did not enter into force.

Almazbek Atambayev instructed the prosecutor general to check the documents on MegaCom shares trust, which allegedly demonstrated the interest of deputies of Ata Meken parliamentary faction Omurbek Tekebayev, Almambet Shykmamatov and Aida Salyanova. The information was not confirmed, and Atambayev himself in an interview with April TV channel on November 20, 2018 stated that probably someone had slipped false documents to Segizbaev.