Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund lowers interest rates on loans

The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund reduced interest rates on loans in national currency. Press service of the RKFR reported.

The interest rate on financing in national currency was reduced from 10 to 9 percent per annum in priority sectors such as agriculture, light industry, and mechanical engineering.

The rate for financing of projects to improve tourism infrastructure in Bishkek and education infrastructure were reduced from 12 to 11 percent per annum. The conditions apply only to newly signed loan agreements.