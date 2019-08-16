Meerim Zhumanazarova wins silver medal at World Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstani Meerim Zhumanazarova won a silver medal at the Junior World Wrestling Championship yesterday. United World Wrestling reports.

She competed in the weight category of 68 kilograms. On the way to the finals, she defeated Kristina Malyavka (Ukraine), Khanum Velieva (Russia), Berit Johnson (Canada) and Jaden Laurent (USA), but she lost the fight for gold to Naruha Matsuyuki (Japan).

Meerim Zhumanazarova is a three-time Asian champion among juniors (2017, 2018, 2019), bronze medalist of the Asian Games 2018.

The World Championship takes place on August 12-18 in Tallinn (Estonia.)