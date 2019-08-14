SCNS identifies man who killed special forces soldier

Investigators established the identity of a man who killed the Lieutenant Colonel of Alpha special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Usenbek Niyazbekov. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the suspects are neither former president Almazbek Atambayev, nor his bodyguards.

«According to preliminary data, Usenbek Niyazbekov was shot dead from his own assault rifle. It is also known that the suspect was detained,» the sources said.

The victim’s lawyer Kairat Zagibaev did not confirm, but did not refute this information. However, according to him, Almazbek Atambayev should be held responsible for the events on August 7-8 during which Usenbek Niyazbekov died.

Recall, Usenbek Niyazbekov died from a gunshot wound during storm of the house of former head of state Almazbek Atambayev on August 7 in Koi-Tash village.