18 people – defendants in criminal case on illegal release of Batukaev

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan told who was charged with illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev.

Corruption, official forgery, and forgery of documents charges were brought against doctors of the Hematology Center Irina Tsopova and Emil Makimbetov, director of the center Abdukhalim Raimzhanov, the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva and the representative of the Ministry of Health Kanatbek Bektemirov.

In addition, the former head of the State Penitentiary Service Zarylbek Rysaliev, his deputy Kalybek Kachkynaliev, the head of the Medical Insurance Department at the State Penitentiary Service Akyl Asanov, and a doctor Farkhad Atakhodzhaev are involved in the case.

The indictment was brought in against the former prosecutor for compliance with the laws of the State Penitentiary Service Mairambek Akmataliev, deputy prosecutor Kubat Zhumataev, ex-prosecutor general Aida Salyanova, adviser to the head of the State Committee for National Security Murat Bekenov, lawyer Ali Kasymov, secretary of the Security Council Busurmankul Tabaldiev, vice prime minister Shamil Atakhanov, co-chairman of Naryn Town Court Japar Ermatov and ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev.

Irina Tsopova, Kalybek Kachkynaliev, Aida Salyanova, Murat Bekenov, Zhapar Ermatov, Ali Kasymov and Almazbek Atambayev were arrested by court order. The rest agreed to cooperate with the investigation. They were placed under house arrest. Former secretary of the Security Council Busurmankul Tabaldiev is wanted.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Almazbek Atambayev’s direct involvement in the illegal release of Aziz Batukaev was found out. He was a witness in the case. On August 9, he was charged with corruption in the framework of this criminal case.