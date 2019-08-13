14:26
Riots in Bishkek. 12 victims still in hospitals

At least 12 victims of the riots on August 7-8 in Koi-Tash village and Bishkek city are still in hospitals. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the condition of the victims is stable.

In total, more than 100 people turned to hospitals during the riots in Koi-Tash and the capital. Most of them were transferred to outpatient treatment after examination.

Recall, the Head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region Samat Kurmankulov was transported to Moscow for treatment yesterday. He suffered on August 7 after the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm the residence of Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. The policeman was broken his head with a stone. Samat Kurmankulov underwent cranial trepanation. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the deputy commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.
