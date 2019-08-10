10:22
Hajj 2019. Three pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan die in Saudi Arabia

Three pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan died in Mecca (Saudi Arabia). Spokesman for the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Atabaev confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Kyrgyzstanis were buried in Mecca with the approval of relatives. The cause of death is still unknown. According to the muftiyat, the dead were over 60 years old.

Today, pilgrims arrive in Arafat valley to perform the main rite of the hajj.

Recall, 5,510 pilgrims left for Saudi Arabia this year.
