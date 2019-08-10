Daughter of Almazbek Atambayev appeals to authorities

Artist Aliya Shagieva, daughter of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, recorded a video appeal to the Kyrgyz authorities. She posted it on Facebook.

«I have never interfered in politics, but due to the lawlessness that the government creates, the illegal, unjust detention of my father, I can not remain silent any more. Legal norms are violated, opposition channels are disconnected, false information is sent out. I fear for the family and civilians,» says Aliya Shagieva.

She notes that «they tried to detain her father in order to obtain testimony in the absurd far-fetched case on bringing the crime boss Batukaev out of the country.»

In fact, they simply wanted to arrest my father because of his opposition activity, in the same way, like many of his supporters, for example, Kuban Kulmatov and Sapar Isakov. Aliya Shagieva

She calls the events on August 7-8 «lawlessness of law enforcement agencies.»

She stresses that «it is advantageous for the authorities to send out information through the media that he is hiding behind a human shield — women and children.»

«Father’s supporters were not armed. Please, do not get fooled by provocations and lies,» the artist urges.

My father called me immediately after the arrest and said that he had surrendered to law enforcement agencies in order to prevent new victims. The truth is on our side! My father is innocent! My father is a fighter for the truth. And the truth will triumph! Aliya Shagieva

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. All roads to Koi-Tash were blocked, communication was jammed, access to the Internet was blocked. At least 3,000 police officers and special machinery were pulled in to the epicenter. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. He was taken to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan for interrogation. He is detained.

Preventive measure — detention in pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until August 26 — was selected for Almazbek Atambayev at an offsite hearing of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.