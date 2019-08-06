Solton-Sary conflict: 20 people taken to hospital

At least 20 employees of Chinese gold mining company Zhong Ji Mining were taken to Naryn Regional Combined Hospital. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

They were brought today at about 4.30 am.

«They were diagnosed with closed head injuries and concussions. The condition of all the victims is assessed by doctors as stable. They receive appropriate treatment, and are provided with all necessary medicines and medical supplies,» the Ministry of Health told.

Recall, residents of Naryn district gathered at Solton-Sary field on August 5 and voiced demands to suspend the activities of the Chinese company Zhong Ji Mining at the gold deposit. Their number reached 300 people.

Later, a conflict occurred between locals and employees of the Chinese company. Both sides began to throw stones at each other. As a result, victims were taken to the hospital.