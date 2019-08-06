12:41
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Solton-Sary conflict: 20 people taken to hospital

At least 20 employees of Chinese gold mining company Zhong Ji Mining were taken to Naryn Regional Combined Hospital. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

They were brought today at about 4.30 am.

Related news
Solton-Sary conflict: Ministry of Internal Affairs controls situation
«They were diagnosed with closed head injuries and concussions. The condition of all the victims is assessed by doctors as stable. They receive appropriate treatment, and are provided with all necessary medicines and medical supplies,» the Ministry of Health told.

Recall, residents of Naryn district gathered at Solton-Sary field on August 5 and voiced demands to suspend the activities of the Chinese company Zhong Ji Mining at the gold deposit. Their number reached 300 people.

Later, a conflict occurred between locals and employees of the Chinese company. Both sides began to throw stones at each other. As a result, victims were taken to the hospital.
link:
views: 41
Print
Related
Solton-Sary conflict: Ministry of Internal Affairs controls situation
Conflict at Solton-Sary: Kubatbek Boronov leaves for field
Conflict at Solton-Sary field. Authorities not comment on situation
Chinese company to pay compensation for loss of livestock in Solton-Sary
Cattle loss, explosions in Solton-Sary: Shepherds demand to close field
Popular
At least 3,942 girls abducted for marriage in Kyrgyzstan in 2018 At least 3,942 girls abducted for marriage in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Infant dies on Bishkek – Istanbul flight Infant dies on Bishkek – Istanbul flight
28 cryptocurrency mining companies disconnected from power in Kyrgyzstan 28 cryptocurrency mining companies disconnected from power in Kyrgyzstan
Russia may remove restrictions on money transfers for migrants Russia may remove restrictions on money transfers for migrants