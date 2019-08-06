Solton-Sary conflict: Ministry of Internal Affairs controls situation

Situation in Naryn district is under the control of the police. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev is in the area. Measures are being taken to ensure stability and public safety.

Recall, residents of Naryn district gathered at Solton-Sary field on August 5 and voiced demands to suspend the activities of the Chinese company Zhong Ji Mining at the gold deposit. Their number reached 300 people.

Later, a conflict occurred between locals and employees of the Chinese company. Both sides began to throw stones at each other. As a result, victims were taken to the territorial hospital.

The fact was registered; necessary investigative measures are being taken.

Police officers together with local authorities carry out explanatory work, the situation is stable.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Kubatbek Boronov left for the place this morning.