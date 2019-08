A boy who died in an airplane had a congenital heart disease. The Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, the team of the emergency medicine center went to the place, conducted resuscitation measures.

«The baby had a congenital heart disease, he died,» the ministry said.

The parents were transporting the baby to Turkey for treatment without medical support.

The infant died on the flight from Bishkek to Istanbul, operated by Pegasus Airlines on August 3.