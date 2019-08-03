Infant dies on Bishkek – Istanbul flight

An infant died on the flight from Bishkek to Istanbul operated by Pegasus Airlines. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency. The information was confirmed at Manas International Airport.

According to the airport, the plane took off today from the capital of Kyrgyzstan at 8.50 for Istanbul. A little later, the crew commander told the airport controllers that he was forced to return, because one of the passengers became ill, and requested a landing. The plane landed at 10.16.

Employees of the airport called the team of the Emergency Medicine Center from Bishkek. Doctors pronounced death. The baby was 7-week- old.