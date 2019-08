Fire extinguishing work at a household appliance warehouse lasted all night long. It was extinguished only at 10.14 today. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Related news Fire at warehouse on Dordoi market: Two people turn to doctors for help

Six fire teams were involved in the work, which was complicated by the fact that household appliances that were stored in the warehouse contain flammable substances. The Ministry of Emergency Situations also told that the area of ​​fire was more than 1,700 square meters.

The day before, a message about the fire at the warehouse of household appliances in Dordoi-1 housing estate was received at about 19.45. Four fire teams left for the place, later their number increased to six. The fire was brought under control at 21.53.