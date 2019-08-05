10:27
Fire at warehouse on Dordoi market: Two people turn to doctors for help

According to preliminary data, the area of fire at a warehouse on Dordoi market reached 1,500 square meters. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The day before, a message about the fire at a warehouse of household appliances in Dordoi-1 housing estate was received yesterday at about 19.45. Four fire teams left for the place, later their number increased to six. The fire was brought under control at 21.53.

At the request of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, electricity was cut off in Dordoi-1 and Enesai housing estates. Two people turned to doctors because of poisoning by combustion products. They were provided assistance on the spot.
