Relations between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan developing dynamically

«Bilateral cooperation between our countries is developing dynamically. This is due to personal friendly relations and political decisions of the heads of the two states,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said today during talks with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov in a narrow format.

According to him, today, Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations have reached a new level of strategic partnership. At the same time, he noted that the development of friendly and good neighborly relations was one of the priority areas of foreign policy of Kyrgyzstan.

«We are pleased to note that Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations have reached a new level of strategic partnership. We often meet and discuss issues of our bilateral cooperation,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed.