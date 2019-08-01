16:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Relations between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan developing dynamically

«Bilateral cooperation between our countries is developing dynamically. This is due to personal friendly relations and political decisions of the heads of the two states,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said today during talks with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov in a narrow format.

According to him, today, Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations have reached a new level of strategic partnership. At the same time, he noted that the development of friendly and good neighborly relations was one of the priority areas of foreign policy of Kyrgyzstan.

«We are pleased to note that Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations have reached a new level of strategic partnership. We often meet and discuss issues of our bilateral cooperation,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed.
link:
views: 68
Print
Related
PM suggests stepping up work on delimitation of border with Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan find understanding on many issues
President of Uzbekistan to visit Kyrgyzstan
Negotiations of Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan start in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan plans to take loan of $ 100 million from Uzbekistan
PMs of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to discuss use of water resources
92 percent of Kyrgyz-Uzbek border delimited as of today
Prime Minister of Uzbekistan pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Body of fallen in river border guard found in Uzbekistan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates President of Uzbekistan on his birthday
Popular
Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov
Pamela Catalan from Argentina: I love Kyrgyz lepyoshka and boorsok Pamela Catalan from Argentina: I love Kyrgyz lepyoshka and boorsok
Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka
Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution