A bilateral meeting of the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov in a narrow format began in Bishkek.

It is expected that the parties will discuss issues of further development of cooperation in all areas. The Heads of Government intend to discuss deepening of trade and economic cooperation, cultural and humanitarian ties, issue of delimitation of borders and sharing of water resources.

Later, the negotiations will continue in an expanded format.