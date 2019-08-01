Prime Minister of Uzbekistan pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov arrived in Kyrgyzstan with a working visit. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan was met by the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov at Manas International Airport.

«Within the framework of the working visit of Abdulla Aripov, he will meet with the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. In addition, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan will be received by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov,» the statement said.