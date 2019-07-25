10:19
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Bishkek has lowest prices for mutton, butter, flour in EEU

Bishkek has the lowest prices for wheat flour, butter, and mutton among the capitals of the Eurasian Economic Union. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan presented such data as of the end of June 2019.

The maximum average consumer price of basic foodstuffs in June of this year compared to the rest of the capitals of the EEU states was observed in Moscow. In May, the maximum average consumer price for potatoes ($ 0.68) was registered in Moscow, and the minimum ($ 0.4) — in Nur-Sultan. Back in May, the capital of Kyrgyzstan had the lowest price of potatoes.

The minimum average consumer price of mutton ($ 4.34) in June 2019 was registered in Bishkek, pasteurized milk ($ 0.67) — in Nur-Sultan.

In June of this year, the average consumer price for pasteurized milk in Bishkek was higher than that recorded in Nur-Sultan (by 9.5 percent) and Minsk (by 6.8 percent). The price of beef in the capital of Kyrgyzstan was higher than in the capital of Belarus by 8.7 percent.

In addition, in June 2019, the average cost of bread from first-grade flour in Bishkek exceeded its level in Nur-Sultan by 36.7 percent and eggs — by 16.7 percent.

In June of this year, least of all products among the capitals of EEU countries could be bought for an average salary in Bishkek. For example, in the capital of Kyrgyzstan you can buy 3.25 times less food for an average salary than in Moscow.
link:
views: 65
Print
Related
Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have lowest inflation rate in EEU
Import of goods to Kyrgyzstan without certificates reduces by 90 percent
Efficiency of single services market of EEU to be improved
Oil put into circulation in EEU must have quality certificate
Nursultan Nazarbayev becomes Honorary Chairman of Supreme Council of EEU
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells how to improve efficiency of EEU
Members of EEU Supreme Council meet in narrow format in Nur-Sultan
Documents on common electricity market to be signed at EEU Heads summit
Jeenbekov invites President of Kazakhstan to Bishkek
Sooronbai Jeenbekov awarded Order of the First President of Kazakhstan
Popular
It's never too late: 34-year-old Kyrgyzstani leaves for USA, gets job at Google It's never too late: 34-year-old Kyrgyzstani leaves for USA, gets job at Google
Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded
Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken
Unknown people beat businessmen from Korea in Bishkek Unknown people beat businessmen from Korea in Bishkek