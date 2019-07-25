Bishkek has lowest prices for mutton, butter, flour in EEU

Bishkek has the lowest prices for wheat flour, butter, and mutton among the capitals of the Eurasian Economic Union. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan presented such data as of the end of June 2019.

The maximum average consumer price of basic foodstuffs in June of this year compared to the rest of the capitals of the EEU states was observed in Moscow. In May, the maximum average consumer price for potatoes ($ 0.68) was registered in Moscow, and the minimum ($ 0.4) — in Nur-Sultan. Back in May, the capital of Kyrgyzstan had the lowest price of potatoes.

The minimum average consumer price of mutton ($ 4.34) in June 2019 was registered in Bishkek, pasteurized milk ($ 0.67) — in Nur-Sultan.

In June of this year, the average consumer price for pasteurized milk in Bishkek was higher than that recorded in Nur-Sultan (by 9.5 percent) and Minsk (by 6.8 percent). The price of beef in the capital of Kyrgyzstan was higher than in the capital of Belarus by 8.7 percent.

In addition, in June 2019, the average cost of bread from first-grade flour in Bishkek exceeded its level in Nur-Sultan by 36.7 percent and eggs — by 16.7 percent.

In June of this year, least of all products among the capitals of EEU countries could be bought for an average salary in Bishkek. For example, in the capital of Kyrgyzstan you can buy 3.25 times less food for an average salary than in Moscow.