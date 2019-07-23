Border conflict: Five people injured, Isfara - Vorukh road closed

The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan informed about details of the conflict that occurred the day before at the entrance to Vorukh village.

According to the service, the incident with the use of weapons occurred on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan section of the state border on July 22.

A conflict took place between the citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan at 17.20. The cause of the conflict was the installation of a flagpole by residents of Vorukh village (Tajikistan) at the entrance to the village. Residents of Aksai (Kyrgyzstan) opposed the installation of the flagpole. A verbal skirmish broke out between the residents of the two villages, as a result of which one of the parties used weapons. Civilians fired from hunting weapons.

According to preliminary data, 5 people were injured. It was reported earlier that a soldier was also wounded. Isfara-Vorukh road is currently closed.

Border representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are conducting joint activities to prevent escalation of the conflict.

Representatives of law enforcement agencies and local authorities of the parties also work at the scene.