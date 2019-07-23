10:49
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Border conflict occurs in Batken region, soldier among the wounded

A conflict occurred between residents of two countries in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border. The Border Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The incident occurred the day before at about 17.20. According to the State Border Service, the citizens of Tajikistan tried to install a flagpole on an undescribed part of the border near Vorukh signpost.

«The civilians used weapons. One soldier was injured; he has a gunshot wound. A policeman and two civilians are among the wounded. Citizens of both sides stoned each other,» the Border Service said.
link:
views: 89
Print
Related
Border conflict: Five people injured, Isfara - Vorukh road closed
Border conflicts. Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan offered to exchange residents
Border conflict: Residents of Vorukh beat Kyrgyzstani
Border Service: Situation on Kyrgyzstan - Tajikistan border is stable
Conflict occurs on Kyrgyzstan - Tajikistan border
Conflict over shed breaks out on Kyrgyzstan - Tajikistan border
Border conflict. Residents of Vorukh break windshield on vehicle of Ak-Sai head
Border conflict occurs between residents of Batken and Vorukh
Presidents of Central Asia are asked to solve border problems
One more conflict flares up on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border
Popular
Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash
Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma
Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan