Border conflict occurs in Batken region, soldier among the wounded

A conflict occurred between residents of two countries in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border. The Border Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The incident occurred the day before at about 17.20. According to the State Border Service, the citizens of Tajikistan tried to install a flagpole on an undescribed part of the border near Vorukh signpost.

«The civilians used weapons. One soldier was injured; he has a gunshot wound. A policeman and two civilians are among the wounded. Citizens of both sides stoned each other,» the Border Service said.