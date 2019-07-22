Deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan swims across the Bosphorus

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, a member of Bir Bol faction Baktybek Turusbekov swam across the Bosphorus strait. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The 31st annual Bosphorus Cross Continental Swim took place the day before. At least 2,400 people from 59 countries participated in it, including 10 from Kyrgyzstan. They swam 6.5 kilometers. Baktybek Turusbekov was the 9th out of 85 participants in the category 55-60 years old. His result is 1 hour 6 minutes.

Baktybek Turusbekov also swam across Issyk-Kul lake in 2018.