Safe City project: 43.4 percent of fines paid as of today

At least 285,338 fines have been registered as of today within the framework of Safe City project. The head of the Search Department of the Traffic Safety Department of Bishkek Ayan Koishybaev told.

According to him, 124,076 fines have already been paid. However, he could not voice the amount of the paid fines. At the same time, Ayan Koishybaev stressed that more than 20,000 citizens, who cannot find their vehicles, applied to the traffic police.

«Currently, we have no authority to search for the vehicles that were sold by proxy. We tell our employees to stop the vehicles. But we can’t put them on car impound. We can only help to establish a contact between the current owner and the previous one. And they themselves solve their problems. Therefore, we propose to repeatedly introduce the mandatory letters of authorization from September 1 to December 31, 2019,» he said.