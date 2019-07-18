12:10
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Kyrgyzstanis successfully started their participation in the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Competitions are held on July 16-22 in Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia). The national team of the Kyrgyz Republic already won four medals as of today. Bagynbai uulu Torokan (weight category up to 77 kg) won silver medal, and Daler Marasulov (up to 69 kg) won a bronze medal.

The brothers Murtazali and Abdurakhmankhadhi Murtazalievs competed in the weight category up to 85 kg. One of them won a silver medal, and the second — a bronze medal.

In 2018, the Murtazalievs competed in the same category at the Asian Games and won bronze medals.
