Car falls into river in Kara-Suu district, two bodies found

Lada car fell into Ak-Bura river in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. Eyewitnesses informed 24.kg news agency.

There were four people in the car. Bodies of two of them were found today.

«There were 56-year-old and 73-year-old men, 59-year-old woman, and also 34-year-old man in the vehicle. It is known that the family was returning from a feast. The bodies of two have been found, the other are still missing,» the eyewitnesses reported.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed the information. 69 rescuers of the Osh Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations work at the scene. In total, 138 people are involved in the search.