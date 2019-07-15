Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan predicts 4% GDP growth

As a result of 2019, economic growth in Kyrgyzstan is expected to reach 4 percent. Deputy Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Avtandil Alybaev announced today at a press conference.

According to him, to achieve it, it is necessary to fulfill all the tasks and measures provided for by the government’s plan. In addition, positive growth rates will remain under favorable external economic conditions.

By the end of this year, inflation will be at the level of 2-3 percent.

«In the fourth quarter of last year, there were fairly high rates at the enterprises for the development of Kumtor mine. Therefore, by the end of the year, we expect GDP growth, taking into account Kumtor, to reach 4 percent, and without it — 3.6 percent. This does not mean that growth will slow down, but the effect of a high base will play its role,» said Nasirdin Shamshiev, head of the Macroeconomic Policy Department of the Ministry of Economy.