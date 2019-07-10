17:12
Andrey Belyaninov: Digitization - most promising area of EDB work

«We consider digitization as the most serious and promising area of work for our bank,» Andrei Belyaninov, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), told reporters today.

According to him, the EDB is ready to provide funding to the Bishkek City Administration and state institutions of Kyrgyzstan. However, there are no detailed steps yet.

«But there is competition. There are several companies that are willing to participate in projects. For the time being, the parties have not made a final decision. We are ready to support,» Andrey Belyaninov said.
