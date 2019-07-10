14:10
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Bishkek signs declaration to end AIDS epidemic

The Bishkek City Administration signed the Paris Declaration calling to put an end to the AIDS epidemic through the implementation of a number of commitments.

The metropolitan municipality intends to eradicate the stigma and discrimination of people living with HIV.

Deputy Minister of Health Erkin Checheybaev told that currently there were 1,500 HIV-infected people in the city, most of whom are women.

«Kyrgyzstan takes certain steps to reduce the spread of HIV, mortality from this disease, stigma and discrimination. In 2019, at least $ 870,000 was allocated for the implementation of the government’s program to end HIV infection in the country. About 40 percent of first-line drugs for the treatment of HIV are bought at the expense of the money,» he said.

Erkin Checheybaev added that Bishkek was the first city in Central Asia that signed the Paris Declaration.
link:
views: 56
Print
Related
Osh deputies refuse to allocate money for milk to children of HIV-positive
At least 1,873 people died of AIDS in Kyrgyzstan
46 HIV diagnostic laboratories operate in Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry not to manage grants of Global Fund to Fight AIDS
AIDS Center purchases medicines for almost 2 million soms
More than 7,400 cases of HIV in Kyrgyzstan. Money for treatment not enough
Number of HIV cases in Kyrgyzstan increases by 10 percent annually
Bishkek to commemorate people died of AIDS
Kyrgyzstan lacks funds for fight against HIV / AIDS
UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for HIV / AIDS plans to visit Kyrgyzstan
Popular
EU - Central Asia cooperation: Focus on attraction of investments EU - Central Asia cooperation: Focus on attraction of investments
Peter Burian: Geographical location of Central Asia is of interest to EU Peter Burian: Geographical location of Central Asia is of interest to EU
Kyrgyzstan plans to move up six positions in Doing Business ranking in 2020 Kyrgyzstan plans to move up six positions in Doing Business ranking in 2020
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 30 tyiyns for a week Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 30 tyiyns for a week