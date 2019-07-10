12:40
Almazbek Atambayev explains why he didn’t show up for interrogation

During a meeting with his supporters the day before, Almazbek Atambayev stated that in order he to take some kind of legal action, the government itself must enter the legal field.

According to the former president, when everything is used to slander him and his family, he does not intend to play games.

«Why do I need all this? Honor is the most valuable for me. There are no investigative actions. Sooronbai Jeenbekov himself knows the story with Batukayev — who misled and who invented it,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

He added that he did not even look at the subpoena. According to the former president, the government does not intend to seek the truth or find out something.

Almazbek Atambayev was summoned for questioning as a witness. However, the former president refused to come to the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Recall, the Parliament lifted immunity of the former president. He was charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukayev and corruption.
